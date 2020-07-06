Amanda Kloots Shares Emotional Video & Note The Day After Husband Nick Cordero’s Death

On Sunday morning, actor Nick Cordero died after a months-long battle against the novel coronavirus, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. Today, she took to social media to share some thoughts about the devastating loss by way of an emotional video and a note.

The video that Amanda posted was put together by her sister Anna. Amanda said in her lengthy caption that she woke up on Monday morning to this video that Anna made, and the clip highlighted a lot of the loving moments the family shared over the past three months during this incredibly difficult time.

As those who had been following Amanda’s Instagram as she navigated this heartbreaking journey with Nick know, she frequently had family staying with her throughout this. Her sister Anna and brother Todd were with her on-and-off throughout Nick’s hospitalization, and her parents had been staying with her for the past few weeks too.

Anna and Todd both spent a significant amount of time with baby Elvis and it’s clear that they both bonded with him immensely. Many of the moments incorporated into the video highlighted glimpses of fun and laughter the family got to share with one another, despite the stress and heartbreak they were experiencing with Nick’s ongoing hospitalization.

Most of these moments had not been shared publicly by Amanda previously. At various points of the video, there were even a few brief shots showing Amanda at the hospital with Nick. Until a couple of weeks ago, she could not see Nick in person due to ongoing coronavirus precautions.

Luckily, the restrictions were modified recently. Amanda was able to spend time with Nick each day and Anna’s video showed a few powerful glimpses into those visits.

In her lengthy caption, Amanda wrote about how lucky she had always felt to have such a supportive family. She noted that Nick’s family had been the same way.

Amanda also explained how grateful she was for how selfless her loved ones had been these past few months. Her family, and Nick’s, stepped up to help take care of Elvis and support Amanda, putting their personal lives on hold in order to be in Los Angeles for as long as she needed.

She closed out her caption with some words of advice for everybody, and these may well be thoughts she will find herself revisiting in the days ahead.

In just the first hour after Amanda had shared the new post, the video had already been viewed more than 235,000 times. Thousands of comments poured in, from everyday fans and celebrities alike, as people sent their love and support to Amanda.

“The world is mourning with you. We love you,” one person wrote, sharing a sentiment that seemed to be felt by thousands upon thousands who had followed Nick and Amanda’s difficult journey these past few months.