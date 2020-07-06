Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Hits The Beach In A Smoking-Hot White Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Nicole Scherzinger didn’t shy away from showing off her killer bikini body for her 4.5 million followers this past weekend. The Pussycat Dolls singer delighted fans with a smoking-hot double-photo update on Sunday.

The first image in the series captured Scherzinger on the beach with her beau, Thom Evans. She did not disclose the specific details of their location, but she appeared to be somewhere tropical. The couple posed on the wet sand in front of a glistening blue body of water. It looked like the photo was snapped in the evening, and a pastel-colored sky appeared behind the good-looking couple.

Evans raised one arm in the air and wrapped the opposite arm around Scherzinger’s back. The singer put her left leg around Evans’ hip and planted the other on the ground. She draped one arm around Evans’ neck and held a straw cowboy hat in the other.

The 42-year-old opted for a sexy white bikini that showed off her bombshell curves. On her upper half, she appeared to be wearing a top that secured around her neck. Only a portion of the triangular cups could be seen, and both the cut of the suit and angle of the image showed plenty of skin. The bottoms were just as revealing with thick straps that stretched over her hips. The piece’s cheeky cut showcased her bubbly backside and shapely thighs.

Nicole styled her jet-black locks with a middle part, and her hair appeared to be damp. It looked like Scherzinger sported a minor application of makeup, which included dark eye makeup and red lipstick.

Evans opted for a pair of green swim trunks that showed off his chiseled abs. The shorts hit a few inches above his knee and left his strong stems on display as well.

The second photo in the series captured the couple showing off their silly side. Evans stood in profile and had Scherzinger in his arms as she wrapped her legs around his back and shoulders. Both parties were all smiles for the photo op, and in that shot, Scherzinger wore her hat on her head.

It has not taken long for fans to give the upload their stamp of approval. The post has already accrued over 211,000 likes and 834 comments.

“Seeing you happy makes me so happy omg,” another fan commented alongside a few smiley face emoji.

“The cutest cutest couple ever!! love seeing you so happy and you guys look amazing,” a second fan wrote.

“Seeing you happy makes my heart so full! Thank you!” a third social media user added.

“Wow, if this isn’t goals I don’t know what is,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.