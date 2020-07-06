Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson, Tim McGraw, & More Country Stars React To The Death Of Charlie Daniels

The country music world reacts to the death of the music pioneer and legendary fiddler.

The country music world is reacting to the death of Charlie Daniels. The legendary “Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer and fiddler passed away at age 83 after suffering a stroke, as reported by The Inquisitr.

On social media, Daniels’ famous friends, some whom he mentored, were broken-hearted by the news of his sudden passing.

Travis Tritt shared a photo to Instagram of Daniels hugging him from behind. The county stars were all smiles as they looked into the camera in the throwback snap.

In the caption to the sweet photo, Tritt wrote that Daniels took him under his wing and helped him when he first started out in the country music industry. Tritt added that he shared many hours with Daniels in the studio and on the road, but that his favorite times with his longtime friend and mentor were when they were alone together and just talking. Tritt wrote that he is “crushed’ by Daniels’ sudden death.

Daniels’ longtime friend and collaborator Gretchen Wilson also posted to social media following his death. Wilson shared a photo of Daniels handing her a birthday cake during one of their performances together.

“I never met a better man than [Charlie Daniels],” Wilson wrote. “He was so inspiring in so many ways. May he Rest In Peace alongside his Creator and continue to inspire!”

On Twitter, country stars the Oak Ridge Boys also reacted to the sad news of their peer and friend.

“This is devastating news,” came a post on the official Oak Ridge Boys Twitter account. “Our brother Charlie Daniels has gone home… hard to process this immeasurable loss… goodbye Charlie… until that glorious day… We KNOW where you are now.”

Tm McGraw also reacted to the news of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s death. McGraw noted that he was raised on Daniels’ songs and inspired by both the man and his music.

“Oh man, sad to hear about [Charlie Daniels] passing,” McGraw wrote. “I grew up on his music… brilliant songs and smokin’ records. And always, without fail, every time I had the pleasure of being around him, he was one of most genuine, kind, and thoughtful folks I’ve ever run across.”

Singer Luke Bryan took to Twitter to describe Daniels as “a hero,” a “true patriot, Christian, and country music icon.” The American Idol judge thanked Daniels for all of his contributions both on and off the stage.

Singer Luke Combs wrote that the country music flag is flying at half-mast following the death of Daniels. And Jason Aldean described Daniels as one of the nicest and kindest people he ever met as he thanked the late superstar for the musical legacy he left behind.