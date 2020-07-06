Charlie Daniels Dead, Country Music Star Dies At Age 83 From A Stroke

Charlie Daniels, the legendary country music singer who is perhaps best known for his mega-hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died, The Tennesseean reported. He was 83.

He Died In A Nashville Hospital Of A Hemorrhagic Stroke

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

According to Nashville’s WZTV, Daniels suffered a stroke at Summit Medical Center in the Nashville suburb of Hermitage.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son Charlie Daniels Jr.

He Was Born October 28, 1936 In Wilmington, North Carolina

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede

According to the forward that he wrote for book The Tobacco State League; A North Carolina Baseball History, 1946–1950, Daniels grew up in a musical family, having been exposed to Pentecostal gospel, bluegrass, R&B, and of course, country music. By the time he graduated from high school in 1955, he was already skilled in the fiddle, guitar, banjo and mandolin.

In an interview for Country Music Television (CMT) in 2014, Daniels described being influenced as a musician and as a songwriter by Bob Dylan.

“I hung on every word that came out of his mouth and every note he played on his guitar. I was trying to interpret everything he was doing to the very best of my ability. I mean, I really got into it. I really concentrated as hard as I could. I played as good as I could,” he said at the time.

His Biggest Hit Was “Devil Went Down To Georgia”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

Back in 1979, the Charlie Daniels Band released what would arguably become the defining single of Daniels’ career.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” is based melodically on a 1975 tune in which Daniels played the guitar. In the lyrics, which are themselves based on the classic literary motif of a character making a deal with the devil, a fiddle player named Johnny outwits the devil and wins a golden fiddle in a contest.

According to Songfacts, Daniels himself has never been clear on the song’s origin.

“I don’t know where it came from, but it just did. Well, I think I might know where it came from, it may have come from an old poem called ‘The Mountain Whippoorwill’ that Stephen Vincent Benét wrote many, many years ago, that I had in high school,” he said.

He Was A Zealous Patriot And An Advocate For Veterans

Anna Webber / Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

In a statement, Daniels’ management described his philanthropic contributions.

“An outspoken patriot… Daniels parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children, and others in need,” his group said.