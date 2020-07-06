Lyna Perez Sizzles In A Tiny Pink Bikini & Shakes Per Booty Poolside

Lyna Perez shared a Bang Energy video via her Instagram page on Sunday that stunned her fans. The model’s followers are quite accustomed to seeing her in revealing bikinis, but this video clip certainly escalated her quotient of sexiness to an entirely new level.

Just a few days ago, Lyna raised temperatures while posing in a tiny hot-pink bikini. This Bang Energy video also featured the brunette flaunting her figure in a pink bikini. However, this was a different, yet still incredibly flattering, ensemble.

Those who have followed Lyna for a while may sense that she has an intense passion for minuscule pink bikinis. In fact, a few months ago, she shared a different Bang Energy video featuring yet another pink bikini and piece of apparel representing the company behind the drink.

Even if the ensemble seemed similar to what Lyna’s fans had seen before, they didn’t seem to mind. The model shifted the backdrop and showcased some fresh moves for Sunday’s upload and people went wild over the sultry clip.

In Sunday’s new clip, Lyna was first shown standing outdoors, tugging slightly at the waistband of her pink bikini bottoms. She started walking toward the video camera, taking off her blue Bang Energy vest as she smiled.

Lyna twirled as she walked, her pert derriere fully visible and perfectly showcased by the thong cut of the bikini bottoms.

Seconds later, the model sat down on a lounge chair next to the pool. She smiled seductively toward the camera as she leaned back, bracing herself on her arms as she flaunted her chiseled abs and plentiful cleavage.

“You’re drop dead gorgeous,” one of Lyna’s fans commented.

“You don’t need ‘bang’ to make u look superb,” a follower teased.

Lyna went on to sip sexily from the can of her Bang Energy drink as she changed position on the lounge chair. She once again tugged at her bikini bottoms and soon could be seen shaking her booty as she stood in the water of the pool.

“You are really so beautiful and hot,” another fan declared.

“You gotta stop being so damn cute already,” someone else wrote.

Overnight, Lyna’s sexy video clip received nearly 160,000 views and more than 40,000 likes. Among the almost 1,000 comments that were posted, many of the model’s followers relied on emoji to show their appreciation for her moves in this post.

People made it clear they loved the sexy vibe and loads of confidence that Lyna showcased in this new video, seemingly never tiring of her stunning curves or bright pink bikinis.