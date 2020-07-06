Eva Marie Admires Her Shredded Abs While Wearing A Crop Top And Skimpy Shorts

Natalie “Eva Marie” Coyle looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. The athlete took to social media to flaunt her insane abs that seemed to have riveted even herself. Of course, her hordes of fans raced to engage with her about her incredible body.

The former WWE wrestler wore a purple crop top that showed just a hint of her voluminous cleavage. The skimpy top had spaghetti straps that crisscrossed at the back. It also showed off her amazing midsection.

The model’s abs took center stage as she put her shredded body on display. Her chiseled tummy was ripped and she exposed every taut, angular muscle as she posed for the camera. Her minuscule waist emphasized her shapely hourglass form.

Eva Marie paired the sports top with some tiny shorts. The tiger-print garment clung to her unreal figure like a second skin and showed off her slim hips and muscular thighs.

The celebrity wore her hair in several cornrows for an edgy look. She appeared to be wearing some makeup, but highlighted her eyes in particular. She seemingly applied some bright orange eyeshadow and slicked on nude lipstick. Her nails were painted a bright shade of red.

The fitness model’s only visible accessories were her wedding ring and a pair of white sneakers.

Eva Marie posed in a tiled room with a brown striped rug. Behind her, a mirror showed that she stood in front of a gray curtain. She placed her hands on her breasts and lifted them up while she stared at her rock-hard abs. She admired her midriff while posing for the photo. She put one leg in front of the other and slightly angled her hips to the side.

The influencer posted an additional six before-and-after photos of her clients who followed her fitness brand NEMFit’s regimen.

The pic sparked a frenzy among Eva Marie’s fans and they showered her with likes and compliments.

“You’re an inspiration on staying fit. I’m on a new journey,” one fan let her know.

“Waist and abs (flame emoji),” added another, indicating that Eva Marie’s stomach region was on fire.

A third admirer waxed lyrical about her body.

“WOW! Picture perfect shot! I absolutely love it! You have such a breathtakingly beautiful and mesmerizing body! I absolutely love your incredibly beautiful and stunning six pack abs of steel! Keep the pump going and keep up the extraordinary job you’re doing with your fitness!” they gushed.

Eva Marie has a staggering following of over 4.4 million people. She regularly updates her Instagram feed with sexy pics and hardcore workout videos. She also boasts a high engagement rate with her followers. This specific post has already garnered more than 22,000 likes.