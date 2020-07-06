Dua Lipa Enjoys Vacation With Model Boyfriend Anwar Hadid In Red String Bikini Top

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid that were taken on their vacation overseas.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper shared a pic of the couple enjoying some one-on-one time at the beach. Lipa wore a bright yellow bikini top and scrapped her wet hair back. She accessorized herself with small gold earrings and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. Hadid went topless but opted for a black bucket hat and what looked to be a bag wrapped around his body.

Lipa took the selfie while Hadid wrapped his arms around his girlfriend. The singer smiled directly at the camera while Hadid tilted his head up and closed his eyes.

In the third slide, Lipa attached a snapshot of herself in a skimpy red bikini top that displayed a lot of underboob. The 24-year-old was captured from a low angle underneath a large straw parasol where she looked up and showed off her strong jawline.

In the ninth frame, the duo took a care-free selfie with their tongues poking out. Lipa showcased her pink and brunette hair while Hadid displayed the numerous tattoos inked on his chest.

For the final pic, Lipa posted a pic of a beautiful sunset by the sea.

The British entertainer geotagged her upload with St. Lucia, letting fans know where the pair are currently spending their holiday together. The sovereign island country is located in the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean Sea on the boundary with the Atlantic Ocean.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 1.8 million likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 47.9 million followers.

“These pictures literally made me smile,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful person I know,” another devotee shared.

“Love a bit of St. Lucia,” remarked a third fan.

“I wish I was there, the weather is not so great in Belgium,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Lipa shared some unseen photos with Hadid that were taken in May for British Vogue. The set of images appeared to be taken at home in London, United Kingdom, where the couple posed on the sofa. Lipa kept it cozy in a black crop top and high-waisted knitted shorts while Hadid rocked a graphic Metallica T-shirt with black pants. The pair are very public about their relationship and look very happy together.