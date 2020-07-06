Sofia Richie Takes To The Beach In Bikini Bottoms And A Hoodie In New Instagram Snap

Sofia Richie tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, July 6, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a stunning update in which she rocked a bikini and a sweatshirt at the beach.

The photo captured Richie kneeling in the sand with her legs wide apart for a sultry pose. She had her back to the ocean, which featured in the background in contrast with the bright, blue sky. She took one hand over her ear as she tilted her head back, in a proud posture. She faced the camera, which fit her whole body in the frame.

Richie wore a pair of bikini bottoms with a golden-brown print against a white background. It had a U-shaped waistband that sat high on her sides, baring her fit hips. Its low front allowed her to show off her tight stomach. She paired it with hooded sweatshirt boasting a a tie-dye print in what looked to be white and dark blue. She lifted it up a bit, exposing a bit of her midriff.

Richie wore her hair pulled back and accessorized her look by wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

She tagged Talentless in the shot, the clothing brand designed by her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, adding to the rumors that the couple is back together.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an immediate hit with her fanbase. Within half an hour, it has racked up more than 76,300 likes and over 200 comments and counting. Her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her looks and also to give their thoughts on the rumors surrounding her relationship with Disick and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“[Y]ou’re so hot babe! Stay away from the K.Clan!” one user wrote.

“Btw hoodies at the beach is very cool,” replied another admirer.

“John Claude Van Dam you’re fine,” a third fan raved.

“BEAUTY At The Beach [sparkle emoji] Walking in your own light, and understanding that your chapter 1 CANNOT compete nor COMPARE TO anyone else’s chapter 11. Your journey is yours! Embracing YOU,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Richie often stuns her fans with photos of her style. Last week, she shared another update that saw her posing on what appeared to be an outdoor balcony overlooking numerous trees with red flowers dotting the foreground, as The Inquisitr has noted. In the first image, she leaned to her side and placed one hand on the concrete railing. She wore a cropped lavender sweatshirt and matching shorts from Livincool. Richie kept the casual look simple and did not wear any accessories.