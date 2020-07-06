‘Pump Rules’ Star Beau Clark Faces Twitter Backlash Over 4th Of July Tweet Following Stassi Schroeder’s Firing

Beau Clark's followers weren't happy to see his recent post.

Beau Clark upset his fans and followers on Twitter over the weekend when he returned to Twitter but failed to address the fact that his fiancé, Stassi Schroeder, was fired from her full-time position on Vanderpump Rules.

According to a July 5 report from TV Show Ace, Beau took to his social media page to speak about the weekend holiday and after he did so, he was blasted by several of his online audience members who felt that he should instead be addressing his pregnant partner’s firing from the Bravo reality show.

“This is the first thing you tweet about? Are you testing the waters? They’re not good. #DoBetter!!! What have you and [Stassi] been doing to become educated!? Let us know how she’s growing from her flawed past! Unbelievable!” one person wrote after Beau mentioned an upcoming barbecue.

“FYI we still hate you baby mam,” said another, while a third added, “I can’t…unfollowing both.”

While Beau didn’t address the critical messages he received, he also received some positive message from a number of his fans and followers, including several well-wishes in honor of his and Stassi’s baby news. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Stassi announced that she and Beau are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in January of next year.

“Congratulations on the baby! Can’t wait to see that precious bundle of joy! Hope you guys had a great independence day,” one person wrote on July 6.

Another fan on the same day said that they were well-aware that everyone makes mistakes and spoke as if they were willing to forgive Stassi for the allegedly racist statements she’s made in the past, and her allegedly poor treatment of Faith Stowers, who claimed she and Kristen Doute attempted to have her arrested in 2018 for crimes she didn’t commit.

According to the report, Beau likely didn’t respond to his hatters’ messages because he’s been far too busy with other things. As some may have noticed on Instagram, Beau has been hard at work preparing for the baby and making alterations to the Hollywood Hills home he and Stassi moved into earlier this year.

Most recently, Beau updated his patio space.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a number of fans of Stassi and her fired Vanderpump Rules co-star, Kristen Doute, have signed a petition on Change.org in which they begged for their roles to be reinstated on the show and suggested that canceling their positions on the series doesn’t teach anyone anything.