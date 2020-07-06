Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Her Cleavage In A Tight Pink Sparkly Bikini: ‘Hey Hey’

Andreane Chamberland left little to the imagination with her most recent Instagram photo on Monday morning. The model stunned as she flaunted her fit figure in a scanty outfit.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a tiny pink sparkly bikini. The top clung tightly to her ample chest and featured a racy cutout that showed off even more of her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as the accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings, rings on her fingers, a bracelet around her wrist, and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Andreane stood with one hip pushed out. She had one hand resting on her thigh as the other held on to the back of a large chair. She arched her back slightly and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Andreane wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in voluminous curls that cascaded down her shoulders.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her lips.

Andreane’s 526,000-plus followers fell in love with the photo, clicking the like button more than 6,200 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 330 messages during that time.

“The most beautiful creature in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Sexy babe,” remarked another.

“I’m totally addicted and smitten to you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Simply gorgeous so sexy and warm,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a jeweled maple leaf bikini top and a matching cowboy hat with white jeans. To date, that pic has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 440 comments.