Charly Jordan Flaunts Curves In Floral Bikini, Dives Into The Ocean For Dreamy Instagram Video

On Monday, Charly Jordan gave fans an inside look at her recent getaway in Tulum, Mexico. The babe shared a video of herself on Instagram in which she rocked a floral bikini and explored a dreamy forest near the ocean. Charly’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Charly’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The colorful, floral-patterned cups did little to contain Charly’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the top rode up on her chest as she moved, so her underboob and sideboob were on show.

Charly’s flat, toned tummy was also on display between the top and a plain black thong. The bikini bottom was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her toned legs and pert derriere were perfectly framed in the skintight thong.

Charly accessorized the outfit with dangling gold earrings, bracelets, and a ring on her finger. She did not appear to be wearing makeup, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Charly wore her long, blond hair down in beachy waves. In some shots, the model pulled the top layer back with a scrunchie.

The video opened with Charly walking down the beach at the edge of the water. The waves rolled in around her ankles. It looked to be a cloudy day, but that didn’t stop the model from heading out into the water. In the next scene, Charly could be seen climbing a tree, showing off her muscles.

Charly was then videoed walking down a bridge. She shook her hips slowly from side to side as she walked, showing off her figure. In the final scenes, Charly dove and splashed in the ocean as she smiled at the camera.

Charly’s post received more than 62,000 views and nearly 200 comments in under an hour as fans expressed admiration for her killer physique in the comments section.

“One of my favorite girls,” one fan said.

“Wow so beautiful,” another user added with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Very pretty and stylish,” a third follower wrote.

Charly always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she posed in a nude in a bubble bath, which her followers loved.