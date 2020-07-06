Olivia Culpo Flaunts Bikini Body In Gold Bandeau Top & Matching Miniskirt

Olivia Culpo appeared to be having the time of her life over the Fourth of July weekend. On Monday, she shared an update to her Instagram account that featured her rocking a two-piece outfit while she was aboard a yacht.

The former Miss USA looked happy and relaxed as she posed for the camera. Her outfit consisted of a gold fabric that complimented her bronzed skin. The top was a bandeau style that enhanced her ample chest. The suit also featured sleeves, which covered most of her arms. The skirt portion of the outfit hugged her shapely hips. Olivia completed the look with a matching headband.

Olivia’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her lounging on the boat in pristine turquoise water. With bright blue skies above, it looked to be a perfect day to be soaking up some sunshine.

The first snapshot captured Olivia as she sat on one side of her hip with her legs in front of her. She leaned on one hand, showing off the curve of her hips and her slender waist. Her long, lean legs were on display as she posed with her feet crossed. She held her other hand on her head while she looked at the camera and smiled.

Olivia tossed her head back seductively in the second picture. She sat with one leg folded while her other leg crossed over it. The pose flashed the back of her bare thighs while she leaned back on her hands.

The 28-year-old model looked to be wearing a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized her outfit with a turquoise necklace and a body chain that wrapped around her neck and waist. On her ankle, she sported a turquoise anklet and a thin chain anklet that attached to one of her toes, which were painted white.

The post was popular among Olivia’s 4.6 million followers, with more than 50,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her initial share.

Some of her fans took a moment to dole out the compliments and they haven’t stopped yet!

“Wow, absolutely stunning Olivia!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hello, Olivia, you are looking absolutely gorgeous and such a beautiful view,” a second admirer commented.

“Wow, @oliviaculpo you’re incredibly sexy & beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“What a beautiful photo of a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan echoed.