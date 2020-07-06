Aisha Thalia Sizzles In A Skimpy Leopard-Print Bikini To Celebrate Her Birthday

Aisha Thalia celebrated her birthday on Monday, July 6, by teasing her 553,000 Instagram fans with a stunning new update. She took to the social media platform to post a snapshot that saw her in a skimpy bikini that showed off her hourglass figure, much to the delight of thousands of her followers.

The Instagram model stood near the edge of a swimming pool as she propped her right leg forward, highlighting her incredible curves. Thalia wore a two-piece swimsuit that boasted a striking leopard print. The top had a straight-cut design featuring a narrow bodice that sat high on her chest, exposing quite a bit of underboob. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with a series of thin straps, which she wore high on her waist.

Thalia completed her outfit with a black, see-through sarong that she opened up to the sides. As far as accessories go, she wore a matching black hat, oversized shades and body jewelry that wrapped around her waist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCTYYWOAm28/

Thalia paired the photo with a caption in which she reflected about turning a year older and facing each birthday as a “blessing.” She also used the space to thank her friends and fans for “riding it with” her.

The post has garnered more than 4,200 likes and upwards of 270 comments within the first two hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and to send her good vibes.

“[H]appy birthday goddess!!! i’ve enjoyed thirsting after you for years [laughing-crying emoji] [hands raised] you’re the sweetest and the baddest. love you,” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday to one of the most beautiful, humble and kind people I haven’t met yet lol. Proud of you Aisha. Love you. Enjoy your day,” replied another fan.

“Happy birthday mama, may today be a day full of blessings and may this year bring you a lot of happiness and successes,” a third one chimed in.

“Ahhhh happy birthday!!! No wonder I love you… my bday is tomorrow,” added a fourth fan, including the hashtag “Cancer Season” at the end of the comment.

Thalia has been sharing quite a bit of swimsuit photos to her Instagram account as of late. Last week, she posted a different one in which she sported an equally skimpy two-piece, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She had on a white bikini whose loose-fitting top featured knotted straps that tied at the back. She wore a wide-brimmed hat that covered her face. Thalia used the opportunity to discuss her secret to maintaining her perfect curls in the caption.