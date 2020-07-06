WWE News: Released Superstar Scheduled To Appear On ‘Monday Night Raw’

According to PWInsider, Heath Slater will make an appearance on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. At the time of this writing, there is no telling how the former superstar will be used on the show.

Slater — who was released along with multiple other employees back in April — is still technically under contract to WWE. He is currently serving his 90-day non-compete rule which is set to expire later this month. When that expires, he’ll be free to wrestle for other companies, provided that WWE doesn’t offer him a new deal.

WWE has continued to use some released performers on television — such as Kurt Angle — since they were let go. Drake Maverick, meanwhile, even managed to earn a new contract as a result of his performances on NXT.

According to the report, Slater is well-liked in WWE. While his upcoming Monday Night Raw appearance doesn’t mean that he’ll be re-hired by officials, it does suggest that he’s parted ways with the company on good terms and may return at a later date. As The Inquisitr recently documented, the company reportedly has a list of released performers that officials want to bring back when the economic uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19 has settled down.

The rise in positive COVID-19 cases within WWE has resulted in several superstars and employees going on hiatus from the company. As of this writing, wrestlers are not required to attend the weekly show tapings if they feel unsafe. It’s likely that Slater is being used on tonight’s Monday Night Raw simply to make up the numbers, given that the roster is depleted and the company continues to produce weekly content.

Slater has also teased a movie to Impact Wrestling in recent weeks, and his WWE release should make him available to appear at the promotion’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Impact officials are reportedly looking to bring in several free agents, and Slater’s popularity among wrestling fans could make him a target for the company.

As noted by Wrestling Inc, AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes recently said that there isn’t a spot for Slater in the upstart promotion. The pair are believed to be friends, however, and Rhodes’ comments may have been a publicity stunt.

Slater’s appearance should be well-received by fans. He’s a former Tag Team Champion who was massively over with the WWE Universe due to his comedic antics. His “I Got Kids” gimmick was popular and resulted in him receiving a brief push alongside his former tag team partner Rhyno. However, he was mainly used as an enhancement talent throughout his WWE career.