Qimmah Russo Flaunts Toned Stomach In Pink Cropped Tank Top & Black Bikini Panties: ‘Happy Monday’

Qimmah Russo showed off her toned body while providing her Instagram fans with some inspiration this morning.

The model shared a series of five images, which she credited to photographer Shot By Sham, that were shot on a black background. In the set, she wore a pink cropped tank top with the word “kiss” emblazoned across the chest in sparkly stones. The garment featured a cut-out v on the neckline, which dipped down to show off her ample cleavage. She paired the top with black bikini-style panties that dipped down in the front to highlight her toned, flat stomach, and small straps rose over her hips to show off her curves. Qimmah drew attention to her rock hard abs with a sparkly belly button ring, which seemed to be her only jewelry accessory.

In the first image, Qimmah held onto the bottom of the shirt with one hand, which revealed her long, French manicure and showcased her muscular arms. She wore her long black curly hair in curls that cascaded over her shoulder. It also looked like the model accented her eyes with eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and highlighter. She seemed to have a pink lip color on her full lips, and her cheeks looked shimmery with subtle color. Each photograph showed the model in a different pose, showcasing her fit curves and gorgeous smile.

The model encouraged her followers to continue pursuing their goals because they had awakened to another day, which appeared to inspire them. After all, almost 15,000 Instagrammers hit the like button, and more than 250 also left a comment for Qimmah.

“Nice and ripped body on a knockout muscular girl. The payoff of this is quality reps and dedication on her looks awesome too,” gushed one fan who also included a black heart, red heart, and red heart eye emoji.

“Love the caption. I’m going to make sure that I live every day like it’s my last,” a second follower agreed.

“The most delicious looking fitness model in the United States!!!!!!!!” declared a third devotee.

“First caught you on the Mike Rashid video. Been a follower ever since, and I’ve turned a few ladies on to your channel. Keep up the good work,” a fourth Instagrammer enthused.

