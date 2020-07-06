Devon Windsor Rocks A Ruffled Bandeau Bikini While Holding A Pig On The Beach: ‘Meet Little Wilber’

On Monday, July 6, Devon Windsor took to her Instagram account to introduce her 2 million-plus followers to a new friend. The Victoria’s Secret model shared three photos of herself posing on the beach with an adorable pink-and-black piglet in her hands. In the caption of the upload, she informed her fans that the little oinker’s name was Wilber.

Many fans swooned over Devon’s floppy-eared pal, but that’s not the only element of the post that piqued their attention. The catwalk queen was quite a sight herself in a tiny bandeau bikini that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Devon stunned in the itty-bitty two-piece that, naturally, was from her own Devon Windsor Swimwear collection. The set boasted a bright blue-and-white tie-dye pattern and had ruffle details along the hems that gave the look a flirty vibe. It included a bandeau-style top with a thin, seemingly-removable string that wrapped around the model’s neck in a halter style. The piece had ruched cups that showcased the model’s ample cleavage and wrapped tightly around her chest to highlight her slender frame.

The matching bottoms of the set showcased the blond bombshell’s long, lean legs and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut and cheeky style. It had a ruffled waistband that sat low on her waist, drawing attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Devon sported a pair of round, retro-style sunglasses and a headband in the same trendy pattern to keep her platinum tresses from falling in front of her face. She also added a thick chain necklace and hoop earrings to give her ensemble a bit of bling.

The final touches on her look were a simple application of makeup that accentuated the model’s striking features and natural beauty. The cosmetics appeared to include a peach lip gloss, dusting of blush, and mascara.

The triple-pic update proved to be a smash hit, earning more than 18,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Devon and Wilber with love.

“You are a stunningly beautiful lady,” one person wrote.

“Omg what a beautiful body. My dream,” remarked another fan.

“Oh, cute little piggy!” a third admirer quipped.

“Love your swimsuit!!” added a fourth admirer.

Devon has rocked a bikini in a number of her latest Instagram posts. On Saturday, the star steamed up her page when she showed off her figure in a sparkly gold two-piece. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 50,000 likes and 347 comments to date.