Nadine Kerastas Flaunts Her Underboob In A Revealing White Bathing Suit With Daring Cutouts

Nadine Kerastas went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Monday morning. The model let it all hang out as she revealed in the caption of the post that she wanted to “bless” her followers with a bit of motivation to kick off their week.

In the racy pic, Nadine looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a revealing white bathing suit. The garment featured daring cutouts at the top to show off her cleavage, as well as the midsection, which flaunted her underboob, flat tummy, tiny waist, and chiseled abs.

The suit was also cut high on her curvy hips and exposed her round booty and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with red and white socks, matching sweatbands on her wrists, white sneakers on her feet, and headband.

Nadine posed in front of a plain white wall. She turned her body to the side and lifted one leg off of the ground as she stretched one hand out to the side and used the other to pull at the ends of her hair. She had her mouth open and winked into the camera.

Nadine wore her dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head. She styled the long locks in sleek straight strands that she lifted away from her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her plump pout.

Nadine’s over 2 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The pic earned more than 10,000 likes within the first three hours after it was published to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“I freaking love you babe!! Such a cute pic,” one follower declared.

“Appreciate You..Enjoy Your Week,” remarked another.

“My power girl,” a third social media user wrote.

“You always bless up my feed dear, And you are looking very beautiful as always,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently delighted her followers when she posed in a revealing lace lingerie set. To date, that upload has garnered more than 35,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.