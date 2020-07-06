Monica Huldt Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Monica Huldt took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share yet another racy pic with her loyal fans. The Swedish model stunned as she showed off some skin while working on her tan.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny pale pink bikini. The skimpy top featured thin straps that fastened around her neck and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment could barely contain her colossal cleavage and also flaunted her underboob in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses and some white polish on her fingernails.

Monica stood knee-deep in a swimming pool for the shot. She had both of her arms resting at her sides and one knee bent. She pushed her hip out slightly and looked away from the camera with a small smirk on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background of the shot, a barbecue grill, a lounge chair, and some trees could be seen, as well as a clear blue sky.

Monica wore her blond hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head. The long locks were slicked away from her face and forehead.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. Although her eyes were covered by her large sunglasses, the application appeared to include sculpted brows, and soft pink lipstick.

She also seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes.

Monica’s 785,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 4,500 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 120 remarks.

“Too hot to handle,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous,” another wrote.

“You are perfect,” a third comment read.

“You look gorgeous today,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica is not shy about flaunting her hourglass figure online. She most recently delighted her followers when she showed off all of her enviable curves while wearing a skimpy floral bikini as she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 190 comments.