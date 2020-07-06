Kristin Cavallari Rocks Tie-Dye Dress While Posing With Her Mom In Sunset Snap

Kristin Cavallari seemed to have had a nice and relaxing Fourth of July holiday as she spent time with her family. On Monday morning, she took to Instagram to share a snapshot that saw her rocking a tie-dye dress while she posed with her mom.

The post did not have a geotag, but if any of her previous updates are an indication, she was in Barrington, Illinois. She posed alongside her mother, Judith Spies Eifrig, as the two stood on a beach while the sun set in the background. The water reflected a light yellow hue that filled the sky. Trees bordered a shoreline on the other side of the lake. In the water behind them, a pier floated in a swimming area sectioned off by buoys.

The Very Cavallari star wore a blue and white tie-dyed ribbed tank dress with a hemline that fell just below her knees. The number hugged her every curve and highlighted her hourglass figure. She also wore a white long sleeved white shirt tied around her waist. The celebrity accessorized with a medallion necklace, which she paired with a festive red, white, and blue bead necklaces.

Kristin stood barefoot in the sand with one arm around her mom. She held a holiday-themed cup in her other hand as she smiled for the camera. Her mother sported a pair of white slim-fit jeans, a black t-shirt, and a pair of black canvas shoes. She also sported a set of the colorful bead necklaces. Both of the women flashed big smiles for the camera.

Kristin’s hair was parted in the middle, and she wore down in waves. With the sunlight in the background, it was difficult to see her makeup.

The post was an instant hit, with more than 34,000 of her 4 million followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her Instagram account.

Dozens of the star’s fans flocked to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Good to be surrounded by mom’s love you both look so beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous shot with two lovely gals,” a second admirer commented.

Several followers were glad to see that she seemed happy after what has been a stressful time.

“So happy to see that YOU are happy again!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You look relaxed and happy!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Yesterday, Kristin shared a snap of her three children having fun while they played on the beach.