Supreme Court Upholds ‘Faithless Elector’ Laws, Which May Impact 2020 Presidential Election

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld laws that punish so-called “faithless electors,” a decision that could have an impact on the 2020 presidential election, NPR News reported.

For over 200 years, the people of the United States have not selected their president directly. Rather, a body of voters, called the Electoral College, elects the president based on how the voters of their respective states vote. The Electoral College is not something that merely exists on paper, however; it is comprised of real people, selected according to various mechanisms in each of the 50 states, whose votes determine the winner of each presidential election.

For centuries, it’s been a matter of course that the members of the Electoral College vote for whom they were pledged to vote. However, twice in the past couple of decades, the eventual winner of the presidential election lost the popular vote but won the electoral vote (George W. Bush in 2000, and Donald Trump in 2016).

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

To that end, some states have been concerned that electors will vote other than how they were pledged to — so-called “faithless electors.” Should that happen on a large scale, it could throw an election into chaos. And thus, several of the states have passed laws that remove electors from their posts, or even punish them with fines, if they don’t vote faithfully.

It happened twice in 2016, though in neither case did the votes have any real bearing on the outcome of the election.

In Colorado, Michael Baca was pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton, and when Clinton won The Centennial State in the popular vote, it was expected that Baca would vote for Clinton, as would the other 8 Colorado electors. However, Baca instead voted for John Kasich. He was removed on the spot under Colorado’s faithless elector law.

Similarly, in Washington, Bret Chiafalo was, along with his 11 colleagues, pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton when The Evergreen State supported the former Secretary of State. However, Chiafolo and two colleagues instead voted for Colin Powell. They were fined $1,000 each under Washington’s faithless elector law.

Baca, Chiafolo, and other plaintiffs filed suit, saying that the laws that bound them to certain candidates were unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court disagreed, however.

Justice Samuel Alito envisioned a situation where the popular vote was close, and “just a few” electors could be persuaded to vote contrary to their pledges. Should that happen, he says, the losing party would “launch a massive campaign to try to influence electors, and there would be a long period of uncertainty about who the next president was going to be.”

Similarly, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said that if the election is close, the absolute last thing the country needs is even further chaos.