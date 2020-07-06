Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Chiseled Abs In New Workout Video

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, July 5, in which she trained her ab muscles.
For the workout, the model wore a white sports bra with a high neckline that included a strip of transparent material across the chest. The top left plenty of skin exposed on Valentina’s upper half, including along her sculpted arms, shoulders, and toned abdomen. She paired the bra with aqua-blue shorts that featured a white waistband and white stripes up the sides. The shorts sat low on her hips and extended to just below her sculpted backside, leaving the length of her toned legs on display.
The fitness trainer went barefoot for the workout and wore her shoulder-length blond tresses styled in a half-up with waves flowing down her shoulders and upper back. Valentina also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.
Valentina carried out her latest ab workout in an indoor space, using a pink exercise mat to cushion her body during the floor exercises and a yellow booty band for added resistance. The workout consisted of six exercises performed as a circuit. Before jumping into the moves, Valentina was filmed lifting up her top and exposing more of her chiseled abdomen for her followers. She gave the camera a wink and a smile while spinning the booty band over her head like a lasso.
????HIIT & ABS????like + Save ???????????? This is a perfect HIIT workout for you to start your day tomorrow! You don’t need to much equipment to get a good workout in guys. Here I’m just using my @minasportswear glute bands and that’s it ????????♀️ ⚠️Perform as circuit, Each exercise for 30 seconds, move to the next one until completed the circuit 5X. NO rest between exercises, take one full minute rest after completing one full round!⚠️ 1️⃣DYNAMIC PLANK & MOUNTAIN CLIMBERS 2️⃣BICYCLES W/BANDS 3️⃣LEG RISES W/ABDUCTIONS 4️⃣HIGH KNEES 5️⃣SIDE LUNGE W/PULSE 6️⃣JUMPING SQUATS & ABDUCTIONS What to eat post❓ remembering that we’re all on different fit journeys this answer will vary, I always tell you guys to eat balanced meals with carbs fats and protein but keeping in mind your goals, calorie ranges per person depending on what you’re trying to achieve. In my BANDS GUIDEBOOK I give you guys post workout recipes so you’re not always scrambling, GO get it NOW bc‼️TIME IS RUNNING OUT to get it @ 14.99$ price goes up tomorrow link in bio @valentinalequeux‼️ ¡Esta rutina HIIT está perfecta para comenzar tu día mañana! No necesitan mucho equipo para entrenar bien chi@os. Aquí solo estoy usando mis bandas de glúteos @minasportswear y eso es todo ????????♀️ ⚠️Realizalo como circuito, cada ejercicio por 30 segundos, pasa al siguiente hasta completar el circuito 5X. ¡NO hay descanso entre ejercicios, descansa un minuto completo después de completar cada ronda! ⚠️ ¿Qué comer post entreno? recordando que todos estamos en diferentes viajes fit, esta respuesta variará, siempre les digo que coman comidas balanceadas incluyendo grasa, carbohidratos y proteínas, pero teniendo en cuenta sus objetivos, rangos de calorías por persona dependiendo de lo que estás tratando de lograr En mi GUÍA DE BANDAS les doy recetas post entreno así no están confundidos que comer a cada rato‼️RECUERDEN ???????? EL TIEMPO SE ACABA para obtenerlo @ 14.99 $ el precio sube MAÑANA enlace en bio @valentinalequeux‼️
The first exercise in the circuit was the dynamic plank with mountain climbers. Valentina positioned her body on the floor and pushed up on her forearms before moving into a series of mountain climbers. In the second video, the fitness model performed bicycles with the band, leaning back on her forearms and placing the band around her feet. The third exercise was leg raises with abductions. Valentina secured the band around her ankles and spread her legs to the side while moving them up and down.
The fourth exercise in the routine was high knees, which was followed by side lunges with pulse. Valentina brought in a thicker gray band for the lunges. The final exercise was jumping squats with abductions.
In the caption of the post, Valentina told her followers that they don’t need a lot of equipment for a great HIIT workout and encouraged them to perform each exercise for 30 seconds, completing a total of five rounds. The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and almost 200 comments within the first day.