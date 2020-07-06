Fitness Model Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Chiseled Abs In New Workout Video

Fitness model Valentina Lequeux posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, July 5, in which she trained her ab muscles.

For the workout, the model wore a white sports bra with a high neckline that included a strip of transparent material across the chest. The top left plenty of skin exposed on Valentina’s upper half, including along her sculpted arms, shoulders, and toned abdomen. She paired the bra with aqua-blue shorts that featured a white waistband and white stripes up the sides. The shorts sat low on her hips and extended to just below her sculpted backside, leaving the length of her toned legs on display.

The fitness trainer went barefoot for the workout and wore her shoulder-length blond tresses styled in a half-up with waves flowing down her shoulders and upper back. Valentina also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

Valentina carried out her latest ab workout in an indoor space, using a pink exercise mat to cushion her body during the floor exercises and a yellow booty band for added resistance. The workout consisted of six exercises performed as a circuit. Before jumping into the moves, Valentina was filmed lifting up her top and exposing more of her chiseled abdomen for her followers. She gave the camera a wink and a smile while spinning the booty band over her head like a lasso.

The first exercise in the circuit was the dynamic plank with mountain climbers. Valentina positioned her body on the floor and pushed up on her forearms before moving into a series of mountain climbers. In the second video, the fitness model performed bicycles with the band, leaning back on her forearms and placing the band around her feet. The third exercise was leg raises with abductions. Valentina secured the band around her ankles and spread her legs to the side while moving them up and down.

The fourth exercise in the routine was high knees, which was followed by side lunges with pulse. Valentina brought in a thicker gray band for the lunges. The final exercise was jumping squats with abductions.

In the caption of the post, Valentina told her followers that they don’t need a lot of equipment for a great HIIT workout and encouraged them to perform each exercise for 30 seconds, completing a total of five rounds. The workout earned nearly 30,000 likes and almost 200 comments within the first day.