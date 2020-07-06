Chloe Saxon Puts On A Busty Show In A Revealing Silk Thong Lingerie Set

Chloe Saxon went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Sunday. The stunning model flashed her curves while showing off her modeling skills for the camera.

In the racy pics, Chloe put on a busty show in a gray silk lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders and put her massive cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching thong panties rested high on her curvy hips and showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots, as well as her round booty. She accessorized the style with a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe posed with her hip pushed out and one hand resting at her side. The other hand tugged on her panties as she gave a steamy look into the camera. In the second snap, she stood with her backside towards the lens. She placed a hand on her booty and looked over her shoulder.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail on top of her head. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 770,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 340 messages.

“Your getting more and more sexier as the day goes by,” one follower wrote.

“Amazing,” declared another.

“Wow,” a third social media user gushed.

“Nice,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her hourglass figure in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and skimpy bathing suits in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently thrilled fans when she posed in a tight black bodysuit. To date, that snap has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 230 comments.