Brit Manuela Thrills Fans With Two Scanty Bikini Looks In Hot New Instagram Update

Brit Manuela knows how to keep her 946,000 Instagram followers coming back for more. The model and fitness trainer often showcases her gym-honed physique in skimpy bikinis on her page but took things to the next level on Monday when she rocked not one, but two scanty swimwear looks in a new post that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The scorching-hot Instagram update included a total of six photos that were taken in Lake Minnetonka, per the upload’s geotag. In the first three images, Brit was captured enjoying the warm summer weather outside on a beautiful day. The camera was angled up toward the model as she struck a variety of poses in front of a vibrant sea of greenery, which also provided her some shade from the golden sun.

Brit’s look in the first trio of snaps was a sexy bikini from Glassons in a retro, white-and-yellow floral pattern. The set included a balconette-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a low, v-scoop neckline that flashed an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage, which was further accentuated by the garment’s underwire-style cups.

The matching bottoms of the set were a revealing Brazilian cut that covered up only what was necessary of the model’s curvaceous lower half. The design showcased Brit’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips, as well as an ample look at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat at an angle along her midsection, drawing attention to her flat stomach and chiseled abs.

Brit’s second ensemble in the multi-slide post was a classic black two-piece from the same Australian-based retailer. She rocked a tie-front top as part of the swimwear look, which boasted a scoop neckline that knotted in the middle of her chest to draw eyes towards her exposed chest. The matching bikini bottoms appeared to be a similar style to those from her first bikini, offering her audience another glimpse of her curvy hips and bronzed legs.

Fans seemed thrilled by the double-bikini update, with hundreds flocking to the comments section to shower Brit with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely perfect,” one person wrote.

“The definition of goals, that’s what you are,” quipped another follower.

“Oh my gosh! That yellow suit is EVERYTHING! So so cute and you look fab in it!” a third admirer gushed.

“I’m in love with the black bikini,” added a fourth fan.

The upload has also amassed nearly 14,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.