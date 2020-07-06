Lauren Simpson Works Out In Thong Bikini At The Beach

Fitness model Lauren Simpson added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Monday, July 6, that featured her in a thong bikini on the beach.

The orange bikini included a strapless top and thong bottoms. The top left plenty of the fitness trainer’s upper body on display, showing off her sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back. Viewers also got an eyeful of her chiseled abdomen. The thong bikini left Lauren’s shapely backside exposed and drew the eye to the length of her toned legs.

The model went barefoot for the beach workout and wore her long, platinum blond locks in a ponytail that was styled in a braid and trailed down her back. Several loose strands framed her face and she appeared to be wearing black mascara, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

The workout targeted the lower body and included six exercises, each separated into an individual slide in the post. Lauren relied mostly on a red booty band for resistance during the workout.

Lauren began the workout with B stance RDLs. This exercise involved placing the resistance band beneath one foot and pulling up on the other end of the band with both hands while keeping tension in the legs. In the second video, the model performed a set of donkey kicks. She got down on all fours and placed the resistance band around her ankles. She then extended one leg at a time out behind her, showing off her muscular thighs and sculpted backside.

The third exercise was the B stance squat, which required Lauren to place one foot slightly behind the other and wrap the resistance band around her thighs just above her knees. In the fourth video, she demonstrated the angled step out, placing the resistance band around her ankles and stretching one leg out behind her while the other stayed bent. The final two exercises in the routine were the reverse lunge and squat jump.

In the caption of the post, Lauren encouraged her followers to complete 12 to 15 reps of each exercise for a total of four to five rounds. She added that the sunny day was representative of a typical winter’s day in her home country of Australia.

The lower body workout earned nearly 20,000 likes and dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Love this workout! Just started adding bands and love the difficulty they add!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.