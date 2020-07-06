Ariana Grande’s Eyelashes Cause Hot Debate On Instagram

Ariana Grande’s eyelashes have caused a hot debate on Instagram. Users of the social media sharing site are confused about whether the singer had glued floral adornments to her eyelashes or if she used a filter to achieve a unique look that was the talk of the comments section of her post.

In the caption of the stunning share, Ariana told her followers that she should have kept this look. She also shared she missed and loved all her fans and followers. The singer has remained out of the public eye and at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Ariana has kept in touch with her followers via selfies and throwback posts to whet their appetites for more social media content.

“Are those false eyelashes with extensions? Is it a filter? Either way I love it,” remarked one follower.

“This look with the flowers was so amazinggg, I thought it was a filter at first!! Is it?” questioned a second fan.

“You are so cute, this look is fabulous!” stated a third Instagram user.

“Only a true queen could pull this look off, please keep it!” wrote a fourth follower.

In the Instagram snap, Ariana used a filter to soften her overall look. This is likely what led to the debate of whether the “God Is a Woman” singer used another filter to add the pastel-colored highlights to her eyelashes.

Ariana wore her hair up and away from her face in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. The ends of her highlighted auburn hair were curled softly over her shoulders and cascaded down her back. Her makeup was stunning. Ink black cats eyeliner extended out past the lids of her eyes. With that, she wore false eyelashes on the ends of her eyes to make them appear elongated. She wore what appeared to be a sheer base of makeup and light pink blush likely accented the apples of her cheeks. Ariana’s full lips looked even plumper with the addition of a light, baby pink lipstick, and liner. She did not appear to fill in her eyebrows. They appeared to remain in their natural shape, brushed upward to create an arch.

The singer and entertainer looked directly at the camera, and her large, expressive brown eyes appeared to reach out of the photo and touch those that viewed the snap.

Ariana kept her fashion look simple. She wore what appeared to be a white tank top in the share. The image was taken in front of a white wall, which gave the entire photo an ethereal feel.