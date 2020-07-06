Mandy Moore Says She’s Heard ‘Conflicting Reports’ On When ‘This Is Us’ Will Resume Production For Season 5

The 'This Is Us' star says production for the show would have normally started this week.

Mandy Moore said there is still no official word on when This Is Us will resume productions for its fifth season.

In a new interview with Today show anchor Hoda Kotb, the Emmy-nominated star of the NBC drama series opened up about the show’s penultimate season on the same week that the cast usually would have started filming.

Mandy told Today that there are “conflicting reports” on when This Is Us will resume shooting. The 36-year-old star, who plays family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, said that normally the cast goes back to work the week following the Fourth of July holiday. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the normal filming schedule has changed.

Mandy said producers are waiting on the okay from local government and the health department before they can begin production on the series.

“I’m hoping that’s sooner rather than later,” Mandy said. The This Is Us star added that everyone on the cast is “super anxious to get back.”

Mandy also confirmed that the This Is Us writing team has been holding virtual brainstorming sessions on Zoom for the past two months, so once they are given the all-clear the cast will be ready to go.

As for how she has been spending time during her extended hiatus, Mandy revealed to Hoda she has been making music with her real-life husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and has stepped out of her comfort zone in the kitchen by baking cakes

Mitchell Haddad / NBC

Mandy is clearly ready to reunite with her This Is Us family. In an Instagram post last week, which can be seen here, the actress and singer admitted that the most recent season of the time-jumping series was her favorite so far. At the end of Season 4, Mandy’s present-day character was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Season 4 is my favorite season yet and I can’t wait to get back to work, hug everyone again, and pick up where we left off!” Mandy captioned a scene from This Is Us.

This Is Us usually films in the summertime for a September premiere, but this year the show could be greatly delayed due to COVID-19. In May, fans were stunned when Mandy’s TV husband, Jon Huertas (Miguel on the show) hinted that production might not start until after Christmas.

“I was just on the phone with [This Is Us creator] Dan Fogelman and we were talking about, you know, we may not go into production until January, depending on whether or not there’s a second wave, Huertas said, via The Wrap. “When we talk about the protocols and the guidelines that we may be following when we go back into production, it’s really kind of daunting to all of us.”

The This Is Us star later clarified the timeline and said the cast and crew are “raring” to go as soon as they get the green light.