‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Supports Justin On His Wedding Day

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 6, 2020 reveal that there will be more romantic drama heading into a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) offer support to his father, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) on the morning of his wedding.

Justin is set to walk down the aisle with his girlfriend, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) in a small ceremony at the Kiriakis mansion, but both he and Kayla may be having some reservations about the nuptials.

Justin and Kayla have proven to be a good match for one another, and when Justin’s wife, Adrienne (Judi Evans), died, Kayla was there to help him pick up the pieces of his broken heart. In addition, Justin also helped Kayla through her messy and painful divorce with the love of her life, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Chris Haston / NBC

However, it was later revealed that Steve hadn’t abandoned Kayla and signed off on their divorce. Instead, he was kidnapped by Stefano DiMera, and had a chip implanted into his body that allowed him to act and think just like Stefano.

Once that chip was removed, Steve immediately wanted to reunite with Kayla. However, after he found out that she had already moved on, he decided to keep quiet about his love.

Now that the pair are getting ready to make it official, it seems that Steve may have lost his chance to tell Kayla that he’s still in love with her and that he wants to rebuild their life together.

Elsewhere, Kayla will learn about a major crisis as she attempts to get ready for her wedding day. Will her day be ruined by the actions of others?

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will still be nursing his broken heart following his split from Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

Sarah dumped Xander after she found out that he had orchestrated a baby switch with her daughter, Mickey. Instead of telling Sarah that the little girl died shortly after birth, he and uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), switched the child with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) little girl, making them believe that their daughter had died.

Now, Xander wants Sarah back, and he’ll confide in Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) about the situation. Meanwhile, Victor will try to help smooth things over when he decides to defend Xander and his actions to Sarah, who likely won’t want to hear it.