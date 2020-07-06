Brazilian Babe Bru Luccas Ditches Her Top & Rocks Minuscule Bikini Bottoms & Sheer Kimono In Sexy New Snapshot

Bru Luccas treated fans to a sexy new Instagram upload this past Sunday, and the image was the perfect treat to end the holiday weekend.

The image captured the Brazilian babe posed outside. Bru did not use a geotag to pinpoint her exact location, but she was positioned in front of a massive wall of stones. Not much else in the area could be seen because of the close-up nature of the image. Bru turned her body slightly to the side and directed her attention in front of her. She opted for an NSFW outfit that treated her 3.1 million fans to a great view of her gym-honed figure.

On her upper half, Bru ditched her bikini top in favor of a kimono. She used her red-manicured hands to cup her breasts while still teasing a generous eyeful of cleavage. The bikini babe sported an oversized white kimono that was constructed of sheer fabric that exposed her sun-kissed skin underneath. The garment was embroidered with large white flowers and a few other girly design elements. The front of the piece was open and allowed Bru to flaunt one of her most notable features – her washboard abs.

Bru opted for a pair of minuscule black bottoms on her lower half. The swimsuit’s front portion rode a few inches below her navel and left little to the imagination. Meanwhile, its sides were constructed of thin black strings that stretched below her cut hip bones. The image was cropped near the model’s thighs but still offered a small peek of her shapely legs. Bru did not appear to be wearing any jewelry in the image but added a trendy black hat to shield her face from the sun.

The fitness model wore her highlighted locks down and at her back while a few pieces of hair fell over her shoulders and grazed the top of her chest. Bru’s hat covered the majority of her face, but it looked like she still wore a small application of makeup. The model’s jawline appeared to have a dusting of bronzer that framed her face while her pout was lined with pink lip gloss.

In her caption, Bru urged fans to subscribe to her online magazine. Since the upload went live, it’s earned plenty of attention with over 180,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“Wow your just stunning,” one follower complimented alongside a series of emoji.

“They don’t make ladies like you anymore. Woahhh babe,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“OMG amazing Bru,” another social media user added.

Countless other fans couldn’t find the right words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.