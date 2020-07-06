Saffron Barker Poses In Multicolored String Bikini In Her Garden

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to treat fans to a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant keeps her followers regularly up to date with what’s going on in her world and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a multicolored string bikini that displayed her decolletage and toned physique. Barker paired the ensemble with pink sliders that showed off her toes, which were decorated with black polish. She accessorized herself with bright yellow sunglasses, earrings, and a bracelet. Barker styled her long wavy blond hair down and wrapped around her left shoulder. She kept her black fingernails short and appeared to have applied a glossy lip for the occasion.

In the image, Barker posed outdoors next to a see-through lilo which was in the shape of a large flip-flop. She was captured in front of a small white wall, clear blue sky, and what looked to be mini palm trees. Barker raised one hand to her sunglasses and seemingly had one foot on tiptoes. She tilted her face to right slightly and looked directly in front of her with her lips parted.

For her caption, Barker explained that her bikini, sliders, and lilo were all from Havaianas Europe. She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she admitted that her holiday destination won’t be any further than her back garden this summer.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 850 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You make me so happy! You are my sunshine! I love you @saffronbarker,” one user wrote.

“This photo gives me 2019 vibes where everything was normal and holidays still happened,” another devotee shared.

“How are you so perfect,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a beautiful lady,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a sleeveless navy crop top that featured fashion brand Gym Shark’s name on the front in small white text. The garment showed off her midriff and was paired with matching high-waisted shorts that fell way above her knees and displayed the brand’s logo on the left. Barker wrapped her long blond hair in a towel and didn’t showcase her locks for the snapshot. She kept her makeup look simple and accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant, small earrings, and a bracelet.