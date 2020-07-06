Gina Kirschenheiter Returns To Filming On ‘RHOC’ Season 15 After Months Long Hiatus

Gina Kirschenheiter is back in production.

Gina Kirschenheiter has returned to filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ upcoming 15th season months after filming went into hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning, July 6, after celebrating the Fourth of July Weekend at the beach with her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, and their combined six children, Gina took to her Instagram page to confirm that she is back in production with Bravo on the new episodes of its long-running series.

“Poof! Back at it! From my garage but still….,” Gina wrote in the caption of her post, which included a photo of her showing off her new, much shorter hairstyle in full makeup and a stunning, low-cut black lace dress.

While the image Gina shared with her photo appeared to be taken in the kitchen, she also share a video clip with her online audience that seemed to be taken in her garage, where she was set up to film what appeared to be a confessional scene for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Along with Gina’s Instagram post, the mother of three included a series of hashtags, including “Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Bravo,” and “Spilling the Tea.”

As soon as Gina’s post was shared, a number of her fans and followers applauded her look while others pointed out that the hairstyle she was sporting in the image and video was much better than the lengthy extensions she was seen wearing during the show’s 14th season last year.

Other people left comments on her post in which they wanted to know more about her boyfriend, Travis, and the role he will potentially play on Season 15.

“Is travis going to be in the show?” one person asked.

But Gina offered no response. Instead, she remained silent as her followers continued to flood her with positive posts of excitement for the upcoming new episodes.

In addition to Gina, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are believed to be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast for Season 15.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra Judge won’t be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for its new episodes but she has maintained her friendship with Gina and weeks ago, during an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, she had all good things to say about her former cast mate.

“She’s not trying to pretend,” Tamra explained.