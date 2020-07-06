Corrie Yee Looks Like A Total Smokeshow On The Beach In A Navy Blue String Bikini

Corrie Yee is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The model returned to her account on Monday to thrill her 1 million-plus followers with a tantalizing snap that was captured as she spent a day on the beach. She was seen posing on her knees in the sand while pulling a strand of her long, brunette hair out to the side and gazing off into the distance with an alluring stare. A slew of tall palm trees filled the background of the image, giving the shot even more of a tropical vibe.

Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she worked the camera in a navy blue string bikini from Dolcessa Swimwear that left little to the imagination. The scanty two-piece appeared to have a quilted pattern that was covered in sparkles, while shiny gold beads and hardware gave the look even more bling. It included a classic halter-style top with thin straps to showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders. Its minuscule triangle cups added a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob to the sizzling display, which was further enhanced by the number’s plunging neckline.

The matching bikini bottoms of the star’s swimwear were equally as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary of Corrie’s curvaceous lower half, allowing her to show off her sculpted legs and curvy hips as she struck her pose. It has a stringy curved waistband that sat low on her hips to highlight her flat tummy and abs. The band also featured long tassels with metallic pink and green beads that grazed down the side of her leg, drawing further attention to her toned thighs.

Corrie did not appear to have added any accessories to her sexy beach day ensemble, ensuring that all eyes remained on her dangerous curves. She wore her voluminous locks down, and highlighted her striking features with a touch of makeup. The application seemed to include a red lip gloss, shimmering highlighter, blush, and black mascara.

The post has only been live on Corrie’s page for two hours, but that has been plenty of time for her fans to shower it with love. It has amassed nearly 7,000 likes within the short time span, as well as an additional 175 comments and compliments.

“Gorgeous, sexy and beautiful,” one person gushed.

“Your bikini shoots [are] always a highlight of the day,” wrote another admirer.

“Like how are you so perfect???” a third follower asked.

“You’re in fantastic shape,” added a fourth fan.

Corrie’s followers did not have to scroll far down her page to get another glimpse of her incredible bikini body. The model recently delighted them with another look at her bodacious curves when she spent a day by the pool in a pink-and-white striped two-piece — a look that has amassed over 16,000 likes since going live.