Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Bikini While Enjoying A Poolside Mimosa

On Monday, July 6, American model Alexa Collins started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 998,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing in a pool with the ocean, a palm tree, and lounge chairs in the background. The post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken at the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa located in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

Alexa appeared to be kneeling on the pool steps as she held onto a glass containing a mimosa. She tucked her hair behind her ear, tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy orange-and-white bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her fans. Alexa kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of hoop earrings.

The blond bombshell’s long locks looked tousled and windblown. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Alexa made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted light pink. You can check out the photo below.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be comparing the tropical location to “heaven.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look like a million dollars and then some @alexacollins,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, star, red heart, and smiling face emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“Flawless,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging red bikini. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.