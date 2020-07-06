Melissa Riso Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Top & Lace-Up Skirt

Melissa Riso wowed fans with another sizzling shot that was added to her feed this past weekend. The photo captured the television personality making a fashion statement in a tight floral top paired with a lace-up skirt.

For the photo op, Melissa posed in a gorgeous outdoor space. She did not use a geotag in the upload, but in her caption, she tagged the luxury Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. Melissa stood on a light wood floor on the rooftop of the hotel. The terrace boasted a turquoise-covered couch that was decorated with solid green pillows and leaf pillows to match. The area also appeared to include an umbrella and round table with a sturdy marble top. At Melissa’s back were a bright blue sky and a sprawling mountain range that made for the perfect backdrop.

Melissa struck a confident pose in the photo and bent one leg at her knee — a move that covered a portion of her opposite leg. She casually rested both arms near her sides, and it looked like her hair waved gently in the wind. The actress sported a smoking hot top from House of CB, which is a British luxury womenswear label. The garment was primarily white but had a light orange-and-blue flower pattern. Its sleeves were tiered and added another flirty element to her ensemble. The garment was tight on her figure and helped accentuate her ample cleavage.

The lower part of Melissa’s outfit was just as hot and gave off Western vibes. The skirt was constructed of light brown fabric that clung tightly to her curves. The sides of the skirt were laced with matching brown strings that tied near her thighs. She also rocked a pair of strappy brown heels to match, which teased a glimpse of her light purple pedicure.

Melissa added several accessories to her ensemble, including a pair of large silver hoop earrings. She also wore a gold necklace on her collar and watch on her left wrist. Melissa styled her hair in her usual fashion, which included a middle part and a few loose waves. Her dark brown tresses tumbled over her shoulders and chest, which drew further attention to her voluptuous assets.

The social media star also added plenty of glam to her look, and she appeared to wear a few thick coats of mascara and a dark liner on her eyes. It looked like Melissa dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush and added a colorful lipstick to her pout.

In its short time live, the post has accrued over 9,000 likes and 195 comments.

“You’re beautifull [sic] as the landscape,” one Instagrammer complimented.

“Stunning gorgeous beautiful,” a second fan added.

“Absolutely Gorgeous As Always!!! Soooooo Beautiful and Sexy!!!” one more social media user exclaimed alongside a variety of emoji.