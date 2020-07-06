Allie Auton Flaunts Her ‘Perfect Glow’ In A White Bra & Matching Panties

Allie Auton isn’t letting the colder temperatures of Australia’s winter months keep her from achieving a gorgeous tan. The model revealed how she’s getting the “perfect glow” in a new Instagram post on Monday that added some serious heat to her page.

The blond bombshell sat on the edge of her bed in the snap, which was covered in white linens and plush pillows. Her adorable puppy Milo was also caught snoozing on the cozy spot as well.

Allie held a bottle of Bali Body’s self-tanning mousse in her hand as she posed for the snap, noting that the product would help her “relax peacefully” like her pup because it gives her skin a flawless, lasting bronze. She showed off the results of the cosmetic by slipping into a skimpy set of white Calvin Klein lingerie.

Allie stunned as she flaunted her faux suntan in the coordinated set of undergarments that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The set included a wireless bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The lingerie also featured a low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of the star’s ample cleavage. Underneath her bust, a thick logo band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

The Aussie hottie also rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The piece boasted a sexy Brazilian-cut design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted legs and curvy hips in their entirety as she leaned back on her bed. It also featured the same logo-style waistband, which sat at an angle over Allie’s midsection to highlight her trim waist, flat tummy, and abs.

Allie completed her barely there look with a pair of gold hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She tied her blond locks in a flirty half-up, half-down style, and added full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a matte pink lipstick, pink blush, and highlighter, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Many fans seemed impressed by the display, awarding the post over 11,000 likes within just seven hours of it going live. An additional 130-plus followers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Allie’s gorgeous tan, as well as her incredible physique.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Just straight perfection,” quipped another fan.

“UMMM my jaw has actually fallen off this is too much cya,” a third follower wrote.

“Lil queen of everything,” added a fourth admirer.

Allie has been bringing the heat with her latest Instagram updates. Yesterday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she showcased her petite figure in a skimpy set of black lingerie. That look proved to be another huge hit, racking up nearly 16,000 likes and 184 comments to date.