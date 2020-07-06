Virat Kohli, India’s Cricket Captain, Faces Conflict Of Interest Investgation

The captain of India’s cricket team, Virat Kohli, faces an investigation into a possible conflict of interest over his positions in two businesses, according to The Cricket Times.

Kohli’s business ventures were put under the spotlight after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a complaint against the sports captain. According to Justice DK Jain, the complaint was filed by a state association member and will be examined.

“I will examine it and then see if the case is made out or not. If yes, then I have to afford an opportunity to him (Kohli) to respond,” Justice Jain informed the public. He also implied that if the case has any merit, he will take the necessary action.

The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta who is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). He alleged that the celebrity’s various positions in two companies were in direct violation of the BCCI rules that prohibit one from holding multiple posts.

Gupta emailed the complaint, which is dated July 4, to Justice Jain for his consideration. The contents of the letter alleged that the co-directors of Kohli’s two enterprises, Virat Kohli Sports (LLP) and Cornerstone Venture Partners (LLP) are also directors in a talent agency, Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited. This talent agency contracts Indian cricketers and develops their commercial potential and personal branding.

Stu Forster / Getty Images

“Shri Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38 (4) approved by Supreme Court Of India,” Gupta’s email read.

Gupta demanded that Kohli “must relinquish his one post at once in compliance” of the law. Legislation requires that Kohli can occupy one post, and Gupta wants him to comply with the statutes in question.

Gupta went on to explain Kohli’s conflict of interest by naming the directors who served on the boards with Kohli and who also the directors of Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited.

The complainant sent the email on Saturday and backed up his claims as well. He submitted evidence to the BCCI Ethics Officer to substantiate his claims. It seems as if he felt as if he had enough proof to bring to Justice Jain’s attention.

This is not the first time that Gupta has made this particular claim. He has previously filed conflict of interest complaints against three other prominent cricketer, namely, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sachin Tendulkar. While all these former cricketers were served notices based on Gupta’s complaints, all three of them were eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Kohli is currently spending time at home. The Inquisitr reported that the Mumbai Cricket Association asked the Chief Minister to allow sport to return as thousands of careers are on hold.