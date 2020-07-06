Lauren Dascalo Parties In Skimpy Crochet Bikini On The Beach To Celebrate 4th Of July

Lauren Dascalo spent her 4th of July weekend in Cancún, Mexico, and she was sure to give fans an inside look at how she celebrated. The model shared a series of images on her Instagram feed in which she partied on a beach while rocking a white honeycomb bikini that showed off her killer ab muscles and flaunted her curves.

The photos showed Lauren posing on a red lounge bed at what looked to be a crowded beach bar or club. In the background, red umbrellas were scattered across the deck as people stood in the shade and enjoyed their drinks. The ocean could be seen in the distance, rolling onto the shore in gentle waves. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Lauren and highlighted her muscular body.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a few large beads filling in the honeycomb pattern. The low-cut top did very little to contain her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides.

Lauren’s six-pack abs were on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to fully reveal her flat tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her toned backside and lean legs were also on show.

Lauren finished off her ensemble with a colorful headscarf over her long, blond hair, which was styled down in messy waves. She also sported a bracelet, layered necklaces, and some lightly tinted sunglasses. Lauren appeared to be makeup-free, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty.

In the first image, Lauren posed sideways and stuck her round booty out, which defined her figure. She looked at the camera with sultry eyes. The second photo showed Lauren on her knees on the lounge bed as she leaned her head back to take a shot.

The final photos featured a few of the model’s friends. Lauren fired off a bottle of champagne and danced around with a huge smile on her face. She looked to be having a great time during her celebration.

Lauren’s post received more than 22,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“The real queen,” one fan said.

“Sheeeeeesh those abs look ripped,” another user added with a flame emoji.

Lauren’s account has been filled with Cancún vacation photos. In another set over the weekend, she rocked an animal-print bikini and a fresh face as she headed out for a “boat day.”