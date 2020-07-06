Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Jeanine Pirro For Seemingly Looking At A Photo Of Her Breasts

Chrissy's eagle-eyed spot had one fan calling her hilarious call out the 'best tweet ever.'

Chrissy Teigen made a hilarious call out on her Twitter account over the weekend after she seemingly caught TV host Jeanine Pirro looking at a photo on her phone of her without a top on. The outspoken Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former Lip Sync Battle host made the observation on July 5 after Jeanine shared a photo of herself wearing a mask while out for dinner.

The host of the Fox News Channel show Justice with Judge Jeanine sported the brown, white, and black patterned mask over her mouth and nose as she posed for the camera in a white summer dress with thick navy blue straps over her shoulders.

She stood with both of her hands on her waist and placed what appeared to be her phone, with the screen still on, down on the table in front of her.

The phone was upside down to the camera, which made it pretty difficult to see what was on the screen, though eagle-eyed Chrissy appeared to know exactly what Jeanine was looking at.

Wearing my mask out east pic.twitter.com/1I56bDQeMs — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 6, 2020

As reported by Cosmopolitan, while it’s not clear if the phone on the table did actually belong to the TV host, Chrissy quoted the tweet on her own Twitter account and asked, “jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone.”

She then followed up her initial tweet with a side by side photo. The left snap showed Chrissy’s original snap that she posted to her Instagram Stories a few days earlier. It showed her as posed without a top for a mirror selfie with her right hand across her chest to cover her modesty while she snapped away with her phone in her right hand.

The mom of two — who recently matched with her daughter in super cute leopard-print swimwear — had her hair up in a white towel and another wrapped around her waist as she showed off a dramatic sunburn line from her top.

The right photo was a close-up of the phone on the table with what appeared to be the same photo on the screen.

Jeanine is yet to publicly respond to Chrissy’s question, but fans of the star seemed to find the whole thing pretty hilarious on social media.

“Your boobies are what will bring people together,” one person joked.

“Jeanine’s a fan, but nobody is supposed to know. Haaa!” another quipped.

“HAHA WHAT this is the greatest tweet ever,” a third Twitter user responded with a crying face emoji.

Notably, Chrissy has never shied away from showing some skin on social media and has been very open about her body, including the fact that she had breast implants. She previously confirmed that she had breast augmentation surgery when she was 20-years-old, but told fans in June via social media that she’d had them removed as she shared an update following her surgery.