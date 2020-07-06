Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Corseted Skirt With Thigh-High Slit

Victoria’s Secret model Gizele Oliveira is known for showing off her fabulous figure in sexy outfits, like revealing bikinis. In her latest Instagram update, she looked smoking hot in a corseted skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. She paired the skirt with a silky top with a plunging neckline.

The Brazilian beauty’s post consisted of four photos. Keeping all distractions to a minimum, she posed against a blank white wall.

Gizele’s ensemble was a cream color. The top was made from a silky fabric. It had long sleeves with puffy shoulders.The neckline went down her chest just below her breasts, showing off her cleavage. The form-fitting skirt highlighted her hourglass shape. The number was high-waisted and featured a lace-up front. the slit was off to one side, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her thigh. The skirt also featured garter belts, which gave it a sexy vibe.

The first snapshot captured the 27-year-old model from the front as she posed with one hip to the side, showing off her bare thigh. She held one hand in her hair as she gazed at the camera.

Gizele put all of her body on display in the second photo, which also saw her front the front. The picture showed that she sported a pair of deep purple strappy heels. She completed the look with a fuzzy purple handbag. She posed with one leg tossed in front of the other, flaunting her toned legs.

The third image appeared to be a selfie. Gizele looked to be holding the photo in front of her while she posed with her other hand near her head. With the purse over one shoulder, she gave the camera a sultry look. The snap revealed that her top was gathered on the bottom. Her position flashed a bit of bare abs.

In the last photo, Gizele posed with one knee bent and one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her killer figure. She placed one hand on her thigh while pouting for the camera.

Gizele went with a glam makeup look that appeared to include shaped eyebrows, bronze eye shadow, smudgy eyeliner, and thick eyelashes. Her cheeks also appeared to be contoured and she also wore a pink gloss on her lips. Her hair was styled straight with her bangs swept to one side. She wore a taupe polish on her fingernails and a white polish on her toenails. She completed her look with a gold chain necklace and a pair of dangle earrings.