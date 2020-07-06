Hunter McGrady Sticks Out Her Tongue In Sassy New Instagram Pic

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady stuck out her tongue and made silly faces in a sassy new Instagram snap that delighted her 675,000 followers. The latest pics the model uploaded yesterday to the social media sharing site was a montage of some of her most lighthearted moments captured for the camera.

In the series of four smaller photos, the blond bombshell looked directly at the camera. She engaged with fans in the caption by asking them how they enjoyed their weekend.

The photos appeared to have been taken at the model’s home as evidenced by the rack of clothing behind her. This is a familiar setting and one Hunter has used previously on Instagram as she promoted her new line of clothing currently being featured on QVC called All Worthy.

In the first snap seen on the top left side of the square of four pics, Hunter made a kissy face at the camera. In the second photo seen to the right, Hunter sucked her lips together and made what looks like a figure eight with her lips. Just below that image, Hunter smiled easily for the camera, using her eyes to engage her Instagram followers. Next to that, on the bottom left, was a silly pic of Hunter sticking out her tongue.

In all the photos, the blond beauty wore her long tresses pulled away from her face on either side. They appeared to be secured with either combs or clips to keep her hair neat. The ends of her hair appeared to be curled softly, falling over her shoulders in a wave.

Her makeup fashion appeared to be more on the natural side. Her eyebrows appeared to be filled in with a brown-colored pencil to match their hue. Light eye shadow was applied as well as eyeliner to make her eyes stand out. It seemed that Hunter also used a lot of black mascara to enhance her peepers further. A pinkish-brown blush appeared to have been used on her cheeks, and a natural pink gloss finished off the overall look on her lips.

Fans of the model and body-positive designer loved all her looks. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“How did you pull your hair back? Show me please!” stated one fan who alluded to the model giving her fans a hair tutorial at some point in the near future.

“That is one gorgeous gal right there,” wrote a second follower.

“Wow wow wow ur so beautiful,” explained a third fan.

“You are such an inspiration, each and every view of you!” stated a fourth Instagram user.