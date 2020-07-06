Samantha Rayner Slays In A Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit During A Gorgeous Sunset: ‘I Like The View’

Samantha Rayner’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The Australian social media star took to her account this morning with the sizzling new share that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of fans.

The model appeared to be standing outside the balcony of a beach house in the shot, as a view of the water and shoreline filled part of the background of the snap. She rested her elbows on top of a white rail and turned her head to the side, gazing at something off into the distance with an intense and alluring stare. It was nearly dusk, though the remnants of a gorgeous sunset still illuminated the sky with vibrant yellow, pink, and purple hues that reflected off the surface of the ocean as well.

The scene was nothing short of stunning, with Samantha herself even noting in the caption that she liked the view. Her audience, however, had something else to pique their attention — a look at the model’s incredible physique, which she showed off in a sexy one-piece swimsuit from Lounge Underwear’s swim collection that perfectly suited her dangerous curves

Samantha slayed in the ribbed, cream-colored one-piece that popped against her deep, allover tan. The number had thick shoulder straps and a scoop neckline with a ring detail in the middle that teased a glimpse of her voluptuous assets. A revealing cut-out fell in the middle of its bodice, offering a look at the model’s flat midsection while adding a hint of underboob to the display as well.

The swimwear proceeded to cling tightly to Samantha’s figure, and had a thick band that wrapped around the middle of her torso to accentuate her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette. It also boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky style that showcased her sculpted legs and derriere. She added an oversized white button-up as an extra layer to her look, which she let slink down her arms to show off her toned shoulders.

Five hours proved to be plenty of time for Samantha’s adoring fans to shower the skin-baring new addition to her Instagram feed with love. It has amassed nearly 17,000 likes and 187 comments within the short period of time.

“Absolutely stunning darling,” one person wrote.

“You look ravishing,” praised another fan.

“YOU’RE THE BEST VIEW,” a third follower declared.

“Goals,” added a fourth admirer.

Samantha has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of racy snaps lately. Last week, the star turned up the heat when she showed off her insane figure in a set of red lingerie while lounging in bed. That look proved popular as well, earning over 26,000 likes and 210 comments to date.