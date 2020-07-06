Vicky Pattison Poses In Short Checkered Dress For Latest Outfit Post

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram over the weekend to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The 32-year-old stunned in a short checkered dress with buttons going up the front. The garment fell above her upper-thigh and displayed her decolletage. Pattison paired the ensemble with white flip flops that showed off her toes and opted for no visible jewelry. She kept her nails short with no polish and styled her long wavy brunette hair down with a middle part. For her makeup application, Pattison appeared to have applied a coat of red lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped outdoors on a black chair with gray cushions. Pattison rested one elbow on the arm and raised one leg. She looked directly at the camera lens with an intense look and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, Pattison was snapped standing up from the thighs-up. She placed one hand on her hip and looked straight in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Pattison was photographed sitting down again. The reality star sported a smirky expression and raised her left hand that was resting on the arm of the chair.

In the tags, she credited the brand Select Fashion for her dress and Clarosa for her shoes.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 19,300 likes and over 140 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I’m loving your hair and obviously your make up n dress but ur hair… soo lush,” one user wrote.

“Wow stunning babe, your eyes say a thousand words,” another devotee shared.

“Wow, Vicky you look amazing. I wish you were my girlfriend,” remarked a third fan.

“You look stunning @vickypattison. You are oozing happiness and it’s showing,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a white denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up. Pattison completed the outfit with high-waisted, loose-fitted navy pants and wore cream-colored heels that featured a crocodile pattern. She accessorized with a small circular handbag of the same color and print and opted for no visible jewelry. Pattison sported her dark hair up in a bun but left the front to frame out her face. For her makeup application, she seemingly applied a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.