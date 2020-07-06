Tahlia Skaines Enjoys A Winter Beach Day In A Tiny White Bikini

Tahlia Skaines isn’t letting the cold weather ruin her fun. Despite it being winter in Australia, the social media sensation was able to enjoy a “warm sunny beach day” over the weekend, which she noted “hit different” during the colder time of the year. She took to her Instagram on Monday to share a few snaps from her time by the ocean that have since earned nothing but love from her adoring fans.

A geotag included with the upload placed Tahlia in the beachy Gold Coast region of Queensland, where she was snapped sitting on a large cluster of sandy rocks. There was no view of the sea anywhere in the snaps, though a peek at the cloudless blue sky through the trees behind the model indicated that it was, in fact, the perfect day to relax on the beach.

The blond bombshell looked absolutely stunning in a tiny bikini from Lounge Underwear’s swim collection. The two-piece was made of a ribbed white material that popped against Tahlia’s allover tan and boasted a revealing design that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. It included a sports bra-style top with a low scoop neckline that left an ample amount of her bronzed cleavage well on display. The number also featured a sexy cut out detail that fell in the middle of Tahlia’s chest, offering another glimpse of her voluptuous assets.

The gentle breeze whipped through the model’s long, platinum blond tresses as she worked the camera, flying messily around her head and shoulders as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare. She looped her thumbs underneath the thick straps of her matching bikini bottoms as she posed and pulled them higher up on her trim waist in a teasing manner. The move elongated the garment’s already high-cut leg, which treated her audience to a full view of her lean legs, curvy hips, flat stomach, and abs.

Fans went wild for the double-pic update, awarding it more than 8,000 likes within its first four hours of going live to the Instagram star’s feed. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower Tahlia with compliments.

“You’re a dream,” one person wrote.

“Hottest girl on the beach,” declared another fan.

“You look lovely. Lovely outfit. You have lovely pictures,” a third admirer praised.

“Epitome of beauty you are,” quipped a fourth follower.

Tahlia’s recent trip to the beach has been a long time coming. The model spent much of her time in quarantine dreaming about being by the water and reminiscing about past vacations. Just last month, she expressed her desire to travel with a steamy throwback shot from one of her many times in Bali that captured her rocking a red one-piece swimsuit. That look, though old, still proved to be a hit, racking up more than 13,000 likes to date.