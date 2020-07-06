Whitney Way Thore Shows Off Bikini Body In Series Of Seaside Snaps

The star of 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' looked lovely on the beach.

Whitney Way Thore, star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, showed off her stunning bikini body in a series of seaside snaps. The gorgeous reality star shared two images to Instagram where she stood at the seashore and showed off her curves in a two-piece bathing suit as she basked in the sunshine.

Whitney looked absolutely breathtaking in the photo sequence. The caption stated the pics were taken in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In the comments section, Whitney revealed that the images were shot in November 2019.

In the first photo, Whitney looked over her left shoulder toward the camera. She tagged body-positive photographer Anna Lynn Celeste in the pics. The reality star shared the photo in honor of National Bikini Day.

Whitney wore a black bikini top with interesting crisscross detail in the back. While it was difficult to see the entire front of the suit, what could be viewed appeared to be plain black in color with a bit of a sheen to the material. The crisscross back with thicker straps lent support for Whitney’s breasts and comfort as well.

She went for a fun look by pairing the dark top of the suit with a brightly-colored bottom. The orange-red bottom was a full coverage with just a bit of her derriere peeking out from the bottom. On her feet, the reality star wore sandals that appeared to be sunken into the wet seaside.

Whitney’s dark brown hair seemed to be pulled up into a chignon with some longer pieces pulled out to frame her face. She wore natural-looking makeup for the two images. Whitney added some texture and color to her tresses with a scarf that appeared to have the same colors as her suit. The TLC star smiled brightly for the camera.

In image No. 2, Whitney tilted her head backward and into the sunlight. She pulled up the sides of her bikini bottom to show off her legs.

Fans loved the sunny shots and how lovely and happy Whitney looked in the photos.

“Where do you buy all your clothes! You look so cute all the time and I’m over here looking grumpy,” commented one follower.

“Raise your hand if you want to party with Whitney on the beach in Puerto Rico!!” applauded a second fan.

“You’re beautiful!! I wish I had your confidence, I can’t even wear shorts in public!!” noted a third Instagram user.

“You are a queen!” stated a fourth follower.