Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insanely Toned Legs In Tiny Shorts While Boxing

The country superstar revealed her legs and her boxing skills in a pair of short shorts.

Carrie Underwood showed off her world-famous toned legs and her boxing skills in a new fitness photo shared to Instagram over the weekend. The 37-year-old mom of two, who has her own health and fitness app and book, proudly revealed all her hard work in the gym in the gorgeous new snap, which showed her as she boxed with a punching bag outdoors.

The workout snap was shared to the official Instagram account of her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, called Calia by Carrie Underwood, on July 5.

In it, Carrie put her uber-toned and tanned pins on full show as she sported a pair of tiny light pink short shorts with a slightly overlapping design over her upper thigh. She paired those with a plain gray tank top that showed off her equally muscular arms and décolletage, all of which are thought to have been taken from her own brand.

On her feet, she rocked a pair of white lace-up sneakers.

The “Drinking Alone” singer — whose husband Mike Fisher recently shared a rare photo of their two young sons together on social media — wore black gloves with a red stripe on both hands and pulled a boxing stance. She put her left arm over her chest and struck the large white punching back in front of her with her right hand.

The star appeared to take on her boxing session in a backyard, as a swimming pool and plenty of foliage could be seen behind her as well as a large white column.

Carrie had her signature long blond hair pulled away from her face as she got what appeared to be a pretty intense workout in. She put her locks into a French braid that cascaded down her back.

In the caption of the snap, the fitness brand encouraged followers to “take time to #ChooseYou” as it shared an important message about self-care and staying fit.

Plenty of fans had a lot to say in the comments section of the upload.

“Yesss get it girl,” one Instagram user wrote with two punching fist emoji.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Love those shorts,” another fan said with a heart eye face.

“Go Carrie! Such a great inspiration!” a third comment read.

Others flooded the comments section with emoji, including more heart eyes and fire symbols.

Carrie’s latest social media look is probably a little more how fans of the star are used to seeing her after she recently looked unrecognizable in a video she shared to her TikTok account last month. In the clip, she let her fans in on a surprising secret hobby she and her husband Mike had taken up.