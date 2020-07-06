‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Says She Was ‘Really Sick’ With Coronavirus On Her Wedding Day

The high-end realtor was sick when she exchanged vows with Christian Richard.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn says she was battling coronavirus on her wedding day last December. The star of the Netflix reality show opened up in a recent interview to reveal that the dreaded virus took her out for a full month just as she exchanged vows with her millionaire husband Christian Richard.

In an interview with Goss Chats, which you can see here, Christine said her dream winter wedding was marred by her illness.

“I was really, really sick on my wedding day,” Christine said. “I actually had, which I now know, was corona. I got really sick in late December and we were traveling. I was sick for about a month when we were filming.”

Christine said she was so sick with the virus that she couldn’t even enjoy traditional bridal milestones.

“I couldn’t even have a bachelorette party,” the Selling Sunset star said. “I was so bummed about that. That was definitely a high but a low at the same time.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In the interview, Christine said she had an intimate wedding with about 75 guests. She wore a black gown to her winter wonderland themed ceremony.

While fans now know she was extremely sick on her big day, Christine was able to get into bride mode and her wedding went on as planned. In addition to a backdrop of fake snow, black swans, and King and Queen thrones for the bride and groom, Christine walked down the aisle in her custom black gown to a string quartet playing Ava Max’s ‘Sweet but Psycho,” according to Cosmopolitan.

Christine’s boss, Jason Oppenheim, told Express that the one-of-a kind wedding was “insane” and “indescribable,” and he added that Christine really knows how to throw an event. He did not mention that the bride was sick with the virus that has caused a worldwide health pandemic.

In addition to her coronavirus illness, Christine said there was behind the scenes drama at her wedding and that one of her co-stars, Chrishell Stause, seemingly had a hard time being there and walked out. At the time of filming, Chrishell was having major marital problems with her then-husband, This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. Hartley filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star in late November 2019, just before Christine’s December wedding.

Christine’s wedding and her planning process will be featured on the third season of Selling Sunset when the buzzy reality show returns to Netflix in August. The glamorous realtor stars on the Netflix hit alongside Chrishell, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Romain Bonnet, and high-end real estate brokers Brett and Jason Oppenheim.