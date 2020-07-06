Arianny Celeste Rocks A Skimpy Green Bikini That Bares Her Baby Bump On The Beach

In her latest Instagram post, Arianny Celeste headed to the beach and shared a snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers in which she rocked a simple yet sexy green bikini. The picture was taken at San Clemente Pier and Beach, as the geotag indicated, and Arianny had a towel spread out underneath a beach umbrella. She sat in the shade, but the sun shone down on the sand all around her. The sky above was a vibrant blue without a cloud in sight, and several palm trees were also visible in the distance.

Arianny tagged the Australian brand White Fox in the picture, suggesting that the bikini came from there. The top was a simple string bikini top with triangular cups and thin strings that stretched around her neck, back, and across her chest. The vibrant green hue looked stunning against Arianny’s skin, and the top showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as some side boob and underboob.

The bottoms likewise had a simple silhouette, with thin straps stretching over her hips and a small triangular patch of fabric in the front. The bikini left plenty of her stomach exposed, allowing her to flaunt her growing baby bump.

Arianny posed with her legs spread as she kneeled down on the towel in the shade, and she finished off the ensemble with several accessories. First, she topped her tousled, beachy brunette waves with a white hat, which she adjusted with one hand in the photo. She also shielded her eyes with a pair of round sunglasses, which were likely from Blue Planet Eco-Eyewear, according to the tag she included in the picture.

Arianny also had a thin gold bangle on one wrist, as well as several bracelets layered together for a style statement on the other.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the beach bump snap, and the post racked up over 26,100 likes within nine hours, as well as 288 comments.

“I am in love with your pregnancy pics,” one fan commented, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“Smoking hot mommy to be. Anyday anytime,” another follower remarked.

“Such a perfect picture,” one fan wrote.

“You are glowing congratulations!” another added.

Arianny has been flaunting her bump in all kinds of ensembles over the past few days, ever since revealing her pregnancy on Instagram. For the 4th of July, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a double update in which she rocked a bright red bikini top and a sarong that had an American flag print on it. The ensemble showed plenty of skin, and Arianny cupped her baby bump with one hand as her ensemble highlighted it.