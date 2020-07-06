‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Gathers At Birthday Bash For Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Fans noted there were several cast members absent from the photo.

The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation gathered together to celebrate the birthday of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino at a local New Jersey restaurant. The birthday boy, who celebrated his 38th year of life on July 4, appeared surprised that his television family came together to share a meal and enjoy some time together, reportedly one of the first times the clan has gathered since the coronavirus pandemic began in March of this year.

The group shared a meal at The Butcher’s Block in Long Branch, New Jersey. It is one of Mike and his wife Lauren’s favorite restaurants, and one where they have celebrated major milestones over the past year as indicated by photos posted to their respective social media accounts.

In the photo, Mike stood out from the group, wearing a tight-fitting red T-shirt that showed off his sculpted upper body. He paired that with black pants and white sneakers. Standing next to him was Lauren, who wore a black tank top, light-colored jeans, and high-heeled shoes. Her blond hair was worn down, and she had sunglasses atop her head.

Also seen in the pic as Vinny Guadagnino, who stood in front of the group and showed off a black mask for the family photo. This matched his dark-colored pants, white T-shirt, and sneakers. He stood in front of castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley and boyfriend Zack Carpinello as well as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The reality television stars wore casual outfits of denim and black for the celebratory family gathering.

To the right of the photo stood Deena Nicole Cortese and husband Christopher. Deena sported a long white-and-blue floral dress that split up the center and showed off short-shorts. She paired that with high-heeled wedge shoes.

Missing from the photo was fellow July 4 birthday boy Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Angelina Pivarnick. Mike noted in the comments section that he missed Pauly at the event, but did not mention Ronnie or Angelina. Fans took him to task for his comments.

“You didn’t say anything about Ron or Angelina,” noted one Instagram user.

“I wouldn’t read into it too much. Mike has a lot of pics with Ronnie on his page,” remarked a second fan.

“I think we have a situation with Ronnie and Angelina. A lot of content for the next season of Jersey Shore,” stated a third follower.

“Vinny is the only smart one there lol,” joked a fourth fan of the reality television star, noting that he was the only one to wear a mask in the group photo.