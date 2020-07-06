Niki DeMartino Sizzles In Tiger-Print Bandeau Top & Hot Pants Outdoors

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself.

The 25-year-old stunned in a tiger-print bandeau top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted hot pants that fell way above her upper-thigh. DeMartino is known for changing up her hair color and sported straight red hair with black roots and a middle part. She kept her nails short and accessorized with a ring, bracelets, and a necklace. For her makeup application, DeMartino appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick and eyeliner.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — treated followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the knees-up. DeMartino posed outdoors in front of a house on the grass with her body slightly positioned to the side. She looked up to her left with her lips parted and placed both arms in front of her. DeMartino pushed one leg forward and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, she was captured closer up. DeMartino rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and wrapped one arm across her body.

In the third and final frame, she continued to sport a similar over-the-shoulder display. However, she looked directly at the camera lens with a strong moody expression.

For her caption, DeMartino referred to herself as “little red.”

She geotagged her upload with Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, letting followers know where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 103,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“OMG GORGEOUS NIKI STUNNING AS ALWAYS!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I looove that color on you!! Best one I’ve seen yet,” another devotee shared.

“Your image aesthetics are way too good,” remarked a third fan.

“So beautiful and flawless!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she bared all and went completely topless in a number of mirror selfies. DeMartino accessorized her decolletage with a number of necklaces, one which featured a heart pendant. She showed off the small tattoo inked on the right side of her upper chest and kept her nails short. DeMartino opted for a ring, a gold bracelet, and a silver watch for extra accessories. She styled her orange hair with black roots down and looked to have applied a glossy lip for the occasion.