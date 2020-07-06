Mama June Gets Fed A Corn Dog While Wearing A Leopard-Print Bikini In Beach Photos

Mama June Shannon showed a whole lot of skin as she chowed down on a corn dog fed to her by her boyfriend.

Reality star Mama June Shannon didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination recently as she hit the beach in Florida with her boyfriend Geno Doak. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot, star showed plenty of skin in a leopard-print bikini while at the coast in the Sunshine State where she was photographed being fed a corn dog on a stick by her man.

The photos, which were shared online by Hollywood Life on July 5, showed the duo while they spent some time on the sand together as Mama June proudly showed off her obvious body confidence.

The controversial TV star showed off her curves in a bold two-piece, which was made up of a plunging leopard-print bikini top that showed off plenty of her décolletage with two thicker straps over both shoulders.

The 40-year-old mom of four — who previously showed a whole lot of skin in a revealing red swimsuit by the pool in a May Instagram update — kept things matching on her bottom half, where she sported a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms that pulled up over her navel to her mid-torso. She forwent the accessories to let her barely there animal-print bikini do all the talking.

In one photo, the couple sat side by side on the sand on foldable chairs during their beach day as 44-year-old Geno fed his girlfriend the snack.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images for WE tv

Geno held up the corn dog to her mouth with his right hand as Mama June chowed down on the snack with her left hand placed on the chair’s armrest and the other on her bare leg.

Mama June’s man showed off his multiple tattoos in a black tank top that barely covered the top of his chest. He paired that with gray shorts that stretched down to his knees.

In another candid snap shared by the outlet over the weekend, the couple held hands as they walked along the sand by the ocean together with several other beach goers visible behind them. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s mom had her light blond hair tied back into a ponytail and appeared to put her natural beauty on show with little to no makeup.

The latest sighting of the reality star in her swimwear came a month after she hit the headlines for having an emotional reunion with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird on Mama June: From Not to Hot. Pumpkin famously took in her 14-year-old sister Alana amid Mama June’s rocky personal life, which included her being arrested alongside Geno for drug possession.