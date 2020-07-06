‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Start Date Delayed, Rumored All-Star Player Dan Gheesling Confirms He Won’t Be On Cast

The legendary 'Big Brother' player says he's retired from the CBS reality franchise...for now.

Big Brother will be back later this summer, but long-rumored all-star Dan Gheesling says he won’t be part of the show.

Days after it was revealed that pre-production for the CBS reality show has started, a production source told TMZ that the start date for Big Brother 22 has been pushed out to late July due to COVID-19 concerns, but that it will still be an all-stars season. The news comes amid Gheesling’s recent time away from social media, which had fans speculating that he was already in the Big Brother house.

The production insider told TMZ that producers were in the middle of casting for Season 22 when the coronavirus outbreak hit. When casting completely shut down in May, the format was changed to an all-star edition instead because it made it easier for the network to work with already-vetted contestants during the health pandemic. The all-star season also comes as Big Brother marks its 20th anniversary this month.

While the all-star contestants were supposed to head to Los Angeles in early July to begin testing and quarantines, the process is now being pushed back to the end of the month due to the ongoing health crisis, according to the outlet. Once they land in L.A., the all-star players will be tested for the COVID-19 virus and then quarantined for two weeks before being cleared to enter the CBS summertime house in August.

There have been plenty of rumors about who the players who will return to Big Brother this summer. Some of the biggest names rumored to have signed NDAs are Big Brother legends Gheesling, Derrick Levasseur, and Janelle Pierzina.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

But during a live Q&A on his Twitch channel, Gheesling, the winner of Big Brother 10 and runner-up on Season 14, confirmed that he will not be returning to the CBS reality competition and stated that he is retired from the franchise “for now.”

Gheesling, who sparked Big Brother buzz when he took the week off from his podcast and disappeared from all social media, said he will be streaming from home all summer and may do some Instagram Lives during the season. He did not reveal if he was asked to participate in Big Brother’s all-stars season but he admitted had fun with all of the speculation about his potential return to the CBS reality show. Gheesling, who is considered one of the greatest Big Brother players of all time, also apologized to the Big Brother community for leading them on.

After Gheesling noted “past Dan shows” would be airing on his Twitch channel during his time off, Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato poked fun at Gheesling’s announcement and his MIA status last week.

The Big Brother 8 winner and Dick at Nite host posted a photo of a Big Brother overnight bag with his name on it. In a Twitter post, which you can see here, Donato made his own “announcement.”

“I have a really big, some even say YUGE press conference… and a Royal proclamation scheduled for later in the week,” Donato wrote. “I cannot ‘legally’ say anything about it, but I will be playing prerecorded Dick at Nite Shows for the months of August into November.”

“He’s trolling Dan lmao,” one fan wrote.

“Ok Dan, lol,” another Big Brother fan wrote.